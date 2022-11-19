Work to waive loans taken by SHGs commences: Secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on recommendations of the audit department, the process of waiving loans taken by self-help groups will commence on Saturday, said J Radhakrishnan, Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies on Friday. This comes after a committee had been constituted to look into the matter.

Around 17 types of loans to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore jewel loans, were sanctioned through cooperative banks, Radhakrishnan told media after launching the sale of 2 kg and 5 kg cylinders at a ration shop in Sinthamani. Over 5,164 ration shops have obtained the ISO certification for quality assurance, he added.

“Meanwhile, efforts are being taken to prevent the smuggling of PDS rice. While other States provide 5 kg to a cardholder, Tamil Nadu consumers were given 12 kg. During the lockdown, additional rice was supplied to cardholders, under Central schemes,” he stated.

According to Radhakrishnan, 8.47 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured in this kharif season and Rs 1,616.8 crore had been dispersed to 1.21 lakhs farmers. “Around Rs 13 crore has been allotted to 1,058 more farmers.”

