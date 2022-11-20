2K agri power connections to be given yearly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A State government order issued in October declared the provision of 2,000 power connections for agricultural workers under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP).

Barren land in 12,524 villages will be identified and converted into farming lands in the next five years, a senior Tangedco officer told TNIE. “In this regard, the agriculture and horticulture departments submitted proposals to the State government for providing power connections to the identified lands. With the government order, the power utility will provide 2,000 power connections under Tangedco’s tatkal self-financing scheme every year,” he added.

