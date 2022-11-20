Home States Tamil Nadu

2K agri power connections to be given yearly

Barren land in 12,524 villages will be identified and converted into farming lands in the next five years, a senior Tangedco officer told TNIE.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A State government order issued in October declared the provision of 2,000 power connections for agricultural workers under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme (KAVIADP). 

Barren land in 12,524 villages will be identified and converted into farming lands in the next five years, a senior Tangedco officer told TNIE. “In this regard, the agriculture and horticulture departments submitted proposals to the State government for providing power connections to the identified lands. With the government order, the power utility will provide 2,000 power connections under Tangedco’s tatkal self-financing scheme every year,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp