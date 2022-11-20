Efforts underway to prevent accidents on Ramnad-Rameswaram NH

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Highways Department has taken up various measures, including the removal of silt from the roads, in view of accidents becoming a regular affair on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH. This 55-km stretch, where thousands of vehicles ply daily, and the ECR road are the most accident-prone roads in the district. Lack of proper lighting on the NH and over-speeding are the major reasons for the high number of accidents occurring on the stretch, said Sathya Vignesh, a Ramanathapuram resident.



A senior police official from the district said a high number of two-wheelers are found speeding on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH mainly because it is a straight road. "There are nine accident-prone spots on the stretch. Also, blinkers and reflectors are missing on some parts of the road," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said medians are being constructed at the accident-prone spots and rumble strips are being paved at seven spots where the road curves. Speed breakers and speed-limit signages are being installed on the Pamban bridge. New traffic signal posts and caution boards will be erected at 17 locations. We are also planning to make the NH a four-lane road considering the heavy traffic on it.

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Highways Department has taken up various measures, including the removal of silt from the roads, in view of accidents becoming a regular affair on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH. This 55-km stretch, where thousands of vehicles ply daily, and the ECR road are the most accident-prone roads in the district. Lack of proper lighting on the NH and over-speeding are the major reasons for the high number of accidents occurring on the stretch, said Sathya Vignesh, a Ramanathapuram resident. A senior police official from the district said a high number of two-wheelers are found speeding on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH mainly because it is a straight road. "There are nine accident-prone spots on the stretch. Also, blinkers and reflectors are missing on some parts of the road," he added. Speaking to TNIE, Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said medians are being constructed at the accident-prone spots and rumble strips are being paved at seven spots where the road curves. Speed breakers and speed-limit signages are being installed on the Pamban bridge. New traffic signal posts and caution boards will be erected at 17 locations. We are also planning to make the NH a four-lane road considering the heavy traffic on it.