Home States Tamil Nadu

Efforts underway to prevent accidents on Ramnad-Rameswaram NH

A senior police official from the district said a high number of two-wheelers are found speeding on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH mainly because it is a straight road.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Highways Department has taken up various measures, including the removal of silt from the roads, in view of accidents becoming a regular affair on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH. This 55-km stretch, where thousands of vehicles ply daily, and the ECR road are the most accident-prone roads in the district. Lack of proper lighting on the NH and over-speeding are the major reasons for the high number of accidents occurring on the stretch, said Sathya Vignesh, a Ramanathapuram resident.  

A senior police official from the district said a high number of two-wheelers are found speeding on the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram NH mainly because it is a straight road. "There are nine accident-prone spots on the stretch. Also, blinkers and reflectors are missing on some parts of the road," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Collector Johnny Tom Varghese said medians are being constructed at the accident-prone spots and rumble strips are being paved at seven spots where the road curves. Speed breakers and speed-limit signages are being installed on the Pamban bridge. New traffic signal posts and caution boards will be erected at 17 locations. We are also planning to make the NH a four-lane road considering the heavy traffic on it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp