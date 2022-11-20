Five injured in explosion at Coonoor cordite factory

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five employees were injured in an explosion at the Cordite factory in Coonoor on Saturday. The factory manufactures propellants for ammunition used by the armed forces.According to the police, around 8.20 am on Saturday, a boiler exploded in building number 747 in the CD section of the factory, following which a fire broke out in the building and five out of the eight people working in morning shift were injured.

The employees were identified as Venugopal from Aruvankadu, Jayaraj from Velliangadu, Rajeshwaran, Ramesh and Sebastian who stay in the factory quarters. Firemen rushed to the spot and doused the fire.“Of the five, Venugopal and Jayaraj were seriously injured and were shifted to government hospital for further treatment. An investigation is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the explosion,” police added.

