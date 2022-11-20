Marine microalgae is huge source for omega-3 fatty acids: 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Inaugurating the one-day awareness programme on commercially important marine microalgae for industrial applications at the VOC College on Friday, Fisheries College and Research Institute (FC&RI) Dean Dr B Ahilan said extensive research on microalgae as a source of commercially viable nutritional and bio-fuel applications is the need of the hour.

In research funded with Rs 41.85 lakh by the Department of Science and Technology, Science & Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) in New Delhi, the Department of Aquatic Environment Management of FC&RI had completed research that proved the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids in marine microalgae. Associate Professor and Principal Investigator of the project Dr V Rani said the awareness programme was aimed at disseminating the commercially important marine microalgae. The three-year study observed that the omega-3 fatty acids in microalgae could enhance the immune system. "Unlike the previously known animal sources of acids such as cod liver oil, shark, sardine and mackerel, it is a plant source that is also a commercially viable bio-fuel," said Rani.

Narrating the importance of microalgae, Ahilan said Asian countries like China, Japan and Korea have been using microalgae as a major source of protein, pigments, vitamins and essential fatty acids that are known to improve our health. "There is a necessity to find an alternative source of fossil fuels as the prevalent resources may be exhausted by 2050 as per scientists. Microalgae could be an apt alternative if we learn how to produce bio-fuel from it," he said.

Over 25 students from Botany and Zoology departments of the VOC College participated in the event. Head of the Department of Aquatic Environment Management Professor Dr P Padmavathy welcomed the participants. Dr D Manimekalai and Assistant Professor S Manickavasagam assisted with the programme.

THOOTHUKUDI: Inaugurating the one-day awareness programme on commercially important marine microalgae for industrial applications at the VOC College on Friday, Fisheries College and Research Institute (FC&RI) Dean Dr B Ahilan said extensive research on microalgae as a source of commercially viable nutritional and bio-fuel applications is the need of the hour. In research funded with Rs 41.85 lakh by the Department of Science and Technology, Science & Engineering Research Board (DST-SERB) in New Delhi, the Department of Aquatic Environment Management of FC&RI had completed research that proved the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids in marine microalgae. Associate Professor and Principal Investigator of the project Dr V Rani said the awareness programme was aimed at disseminating the commercially important marine microalgae. The three-year study observed that the omega-3 fatty acids in microalgae could enhance the immune system. "Unlike the previously known animal sources of acids such as cod liver oil, shark, sardine and mackerel, it is a plant source that is also a commercially viable bio-fuel," said Rani. Narrating the importance of microalgae, Ahilan said Asian countries like China, Japan and Korea have been using microalgae as a major source of protein, pigments, vitamins and essential fatty acids that are known to improve our health. "There is a necessity to find an alternative source of fossil fuels as the prevalent resources may be exhausted by 2050 as per scientists. Microalgae could be an apt alternative if we learn how to produce bio-fuel from it," he said. Over 25 students from Botany and Zoology departments of the VOC College participated in the event. Head of the Department of Aquatic Environment Management Professor Dr P Padmavathy welcomed the participants. Dr D Manimekalai and Assistant Professor S Manickavasagam assisted with the programme.