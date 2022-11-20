Masked duo steals Rs 84K from post office

VIRUDHUNAGAR: AroundRs 84,000 was stolen from a post office in Aruppukottai by two unidentified suspects, who came to the office for exchanging dollars on Thursday.According to sources, the sub-postmaster at the Palayampatti post office, J Vanitha (35), testified that an unidentified man and woman wearing masks entered the post office and requested in English that they wanted to exchange dollars. She said the man had crossed a barrier and entered the office room without permission.
"While the sub-post-master tried to stop the man, the woman might have taken the cash from the drawer. The duo left the post office after another official who had gone out earlier rebuked them. However, when they checked the drawer out of suspicion, they found Rs 84,000 missing. Following this, the officials lodged a complaint on Friday and a case was registered under IPC 380," they added.
