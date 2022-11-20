Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar University terminates staff for violating rules

Based on the internal inquiry, deputy registrar of the university K Raman and P Anbarasi, who was working as a consolidated staff, have been terminated.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar University

Periyar University

By Express News Service

SALEM: Periyar University in Karuppur in Salem were terminated two of its staff, including a deputy registrar and a consolidated staff on Saturday for violating university rules in granting permission for running a distance education centre. Arts and Science colleges in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts come under this university.

A distance education centre called Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) functions under the university and it offers education at study centres across TN and in other states and abroad as well.
The centres are run by private institutions with PRIDE accreditation.There were allegations in 2011-12 that a private education centre from Andhra Pradesh was given permission to start technical courses through PRIDE without taking permission from the University Vice-Chancellor, following which the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigated the university and recommended the administration to conduct an internal inquiry into this.

Based on the internal inquiry, deputy registrar of the university K Raman and P Anbarasi, who was working as a consolidated staff, have been terminated.Officials from the university said, “A committee, led by former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open Univeristy M Bhaskaran, was constituted and based on its report, a Syndicate meeting was held recently, following which both the staff were terminated. The order to this effect has been issued on November 15 through the University Registrar.”However, the Periyar University Labour Union has opposed the dismissal of Anbarasi.“Documents have been changed to protect high-ranking people. Anbarasi did what the high officials said and she has been made a scapegoat in this case. We will file a petition against this move in court ,” said the office bearer of the union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp