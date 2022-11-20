Periyar University terminates staff for violating rules

By Express News Service

SALEM: Periyar University in Karuppur in Salem were terminated two of its staff, including a deputy registrar and a consolidated staff on Saturday for violating university rules in granting permission for running a distance education centre. Arts and Science colleges in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts come under this university.

A distance education centre called Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) functions under the university and it offers education at study centres across TN and in other states and abroad as well.

The centres are run by private institutions with PRIDE accreditation.There were allegations in 2011-12 that a private education centre from Andhra Pradesh was given permission to start technical courses through PRIDE without taking permission from the University Vice-Chancellor, following which the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigated the university and recommended the administration to conduct an internal inquiry into this.

Based on the internal inquiry, deputy registrar of the university K Raman and P Anbarasi, who was working as a consolidated staff, have been terminated.Officials from the university said, “A committee, led by former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open Univeristy M Bhaskaran, was constituted and based on its report, a Syndicate meeting was held recently, following which both the staff were terminated. The order to this effect has been issued on November 15 through the University Registrar.”However, the Periyar University Labour Union has opposed the dismissal of Anbarasi.“Documents have been changed to protect high-ranking people. Anbarasi did what the high officials said and she has been made a scapegoat in this case. We will file a petition against this move in court ,” said the office bearer of the union.

SALEM: Periyar University in Karuppur in Salem were terminated two of its staff, including a deputy registrar and a consolidated staff on Saturday for violating university rules in granting permission for running a distance education centre. Arts and Science colleges in Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts come under this university. A distance education centre called Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) functions under the university and it offers education at study centres across TN and in other states and abroad as well. The centres are run by private institutions with PRIDE accreditation.There were allegations in 2011-12 that a private education centre from Andhra Pradesh was given permission to start technical courses through PRIDE without taking permission from the University Vice-Chancellor, following which the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigated the university and recommended the administration to conduct an internal inquiry into this. Based on the internal inquiry, deputy registrar of the university K Raman and P Anbarasi, who was working as a consolidated staff, have been terminated.Officials from the university said, “A committee, led by former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open Univeristy M Bhaskaran, was constituted and based on its report, a Syndicate meeting was held recently, following which both the staff were terminated. The order to this effect has been issued on November 15 through the University Registrar.”However, the Periyar University Labour Union has opposed the dismissal of Anbarasi.“Documents have been changed to protect high-ranking people. Anbarasi did what the high officials said and she has been made a scapegoat in this case. We will file a petition against this move in court ,” said the office bearer of the union.