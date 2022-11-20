Public parks are urban lung spaces, maintain them: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that public parks are urban lung spaces and it is imperative for the State to value them as a social and ecological necessity rather than as spaces for amenities and public recreation. It has directed the Madurai Corporation to maintain the existing public parks in the city and create new parks, if necessary.



A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Arumugan of Madurai in 2014, seeking direction to the authorities to maintain the public parks in Madurai city by appointing sufficient staff and providing adequate water supply, benches and other infrastructure. He also wanted the authorities to ensure that each of the 100 wards in the city has at least one public park.



The civic body, in its counter affidavit, stated that there are 199 public parks in the city and effective steps are being taken by it to develop and maintain them under the AMRUT scheme and Smart City Mission. However, this was refuted by the petitioner's counsel. He submitted a survey report relating to 116 parks in the city and highlighted that most of the parks lack cleanliness, basic amenities, safety and security. Even basic facilities such as toilets, walking tracks and dustbins were unavailable in several public parks surveyed, the report indicated.



Hearing the same, the judges observed that the idea that parks are merely spaces for recreation is long gone and they are valued for the social and ecosystem services they provide. "In urbanised landscapes, they are spaces that enable humans to reconnect with nature and have also been found to play a great role in mental well-being. Ecologically, they serve as spots of biodiversity and put nature back at the heart of urban life; they moderate temperatures and counter the urban heat island effect; they are urban lung spaces. realising the value and utility of public parks, the state has to create and maintain the same, for the public welfare," they added and disposed of the PIL with the above direction. The case was adjourned for three months for reporting compliance.

