Home States Tamil Nadu

Public parks are urban lung spaces, maintain them: Madras HC

Hearing the same, the judges observed that the idea that parks are merely spaces for recreation is long gone and they are valued for the social and ecosystem services they provide.

Published: 20th November 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that public parks are urban lung spaces and it is imperative for the State to value them as a social and ecological necessity rather than as spaces for amenities and public recreation. It has directed the Madurai Corporation to maintain the existing public parks in the city and create new parks, if necessary.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the order in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Arumugan of Madurai in 2014, seeking direction to the authorities to maintain the public parks in Madurai city by appointing sufficient staff and providing adequate water supply, benches and other infrastructure. He also wanted the authorities to ensure that each of the 100 wards in the city has at least one public park.

The civic body, in its counter affidavit, stated that there are 199 public parks in the city and effective steps are being taken by it to develop and maintain them under the AMRUT scheme and Smart City Mission. However, this was refuted by the petitioner's counsel. He submitted a survey report relating to 116 parks in the city and highlighted that most of the parks lack cleanliness, basic amenities, safety and security. Even basic facilities such as toilets, walking tracks and dustbins were unavailable in several public parks surveyed, the report indicated.

Hearing the same, the judges observed that the idea that parks are merely spaces for recreation is long gone and they are valued for the social and ecosystem services they provide. "In urbanised landscapes, they are spaces that enable humans to reconnect with nature and have also been found to play a great role in mental well-being. Ecologically, they serve as spots of biodiversity and put nature back at the heart of urban life; they moderate temperatures and counter the urban heat island effect; they are urban lung spaces. realising the value and utility of public parks, the state has to create and maintain the same, for the public welfare," they added and disposed of the PIL with the above direction. The case was adjourned for three months for reporting compliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp