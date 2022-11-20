Thangam Thenarasu unveils exhibition of hero stones

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Marking the World Heritage Week celebrations the State Archeology department along with the Pandian Centre for Historical Research and Yaakkai will jointly organise a special exhibition on 'Tamilaga Naduigal Marabu' (Tamil Hero Stone Heritage) at the Thirumalainayakar Mahal from Saturday till Friday.

Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thenarasu inaugurated the event on Saturday. "Nadugals (hero stones) and other archaeological artefacts are proof that the ancient Tamils were literate. To help everyone understand the rich heritage of the ancient Tamils, the State government will host such exhibitions in all districts. The Nadugal exhibition was organised in Chennai earlier. The government has also sanctioned Rs 13 crore for renovating the Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal in Madurai," he said on the occasion.

Pictures and details of numerous hero stones have been put on display at the exhibition. Marking the celebrations, entry to Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal will be allowed free of cost for the next five days. Speaking to TNIE, archaeologist S Sandhalingam from the Pandian Centre for Historical Research said, "These Nadugals reveal the religious harmony among the ancient Tamils and how they worshipped warriors without using rituals from any of the Vedas. The stones also explain the development of language from Brahmi letters to Tamil letters. Further, the artefacts unearthed at Pandiyanadu highlight the agricultural works of ancient Tamils."

Photos of a third-century Nadugal found in Dindigul district, a fourth-century Nadugal of a fighter cock that died during a competition, a 15th-century Nadugal about jallikattu, and a 16th-century Nadugal about the Sati practice have been displayed in the exhibition. District Collector Dr Aneesh Sekhar, Madurai south MLA M Boominathan and officials from the archaeology department were present during the inauguration.

MADURAI: Marking the World Heritage Week celebrations the State Archeology department along with the Pandian Centre for Historical Research and Yaakkai will jointly organise a special exhibition on 'Tamilaga Naduigal Marabu' (Tamil Hero Stone Heritage) at the Thirumalainayakar Mahal from Saturday till Friday. Minister for Industries, Tamil Culture and Archaeology Thangam Thenarasu inaugurated the event on Saturday. "Nadugals (hero stones) and other archaeological artefacts are proof that the ancient Tamils were literate. To help everyone understand the rich heritage of the ancient Tamils, the State government will host such exhibitions in all districts. The Nadugal exhibition was organised in Chennai earlier. The government has also sanctioned Rs 13 crore for renovating the Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal in Madurai," he said on the occasion. Pictures and details of numerous hero stones have been put on display at the exhibition. Marking the celebrations, entry to Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal will be allowed free of cost for the next five days. Speaking to TNIE, archaeologist S Sandhalingam from the Pandian Centre for Historical Research said, "These Nadugals reveal the religious harmony among the ancient Tamils and how they worshipped warriors without using rituals from any of the Vedas. The stones also explain the development of language from Brahmi letters to Tamil letters. Further, the artefacts unearthed at Pandiyanadu highlight the agricultural works of ancient Tamils." Photos of a third-century Nadugal found in Dindigul district, a fourth-century Nadugal of a fighter cock that died during a competition, a 15th-century Nadugal about jallikattu, and a 16th-century Nadugal about the Sati practice have been displayed in the exhibition. District Collector Dr Aneesh Sekhar, Madurai south MLA M Boominathan and officials from the archaeology department were present during the inauguration.