Vigilance Awareness Week observed at VOC Port

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Vigilance Awareness Week was observed at VO Chidambaranar Port on the theme of 'Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation', and the valedictory function was held on Wednesday. VOC Port Chief Vigilance Officer S Murali Krishnan welcomed the gathering and underscored the transparency needed in decision-making process through the use of information technology and computerised Land Record Management during his welcome address.



Chairman TK Ramachandran who presided over as chief guest said it is imperative to inculcate the values of honesty, discipline, and integrity in young minds. He also requested all the officers of the port to have a 'humane approach' while interpreting the regulations and implementing official procedures.



As a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations, the port organised a series of competitions like slogan writing, essay writing, elocution competition, skit, drawing, and Rangoli, for school and college students, and the port employees. Over 400 school and college students and employees took part in the competitions. TK Ramachandran distributed prizes to the winners in the presence of Deputy Chairman Bimal Kumar Jha and other dignitaries.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Vigilance Awareness Week was observed at VO Chidambaranar Port on the theme of 'Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation', and the valedictory function was held on Wednesday. VOC Port Chief Vigilance Officer S Murali Krishnan welcomed the gathering and underscored the transparency needed in decision-making process through the use of information technology and computerised Land Record Management during his welcome address. Chairman TK Ramachandran who presided over as chief guest said it is imperative to inculcate the values of honesty, discipline, and integrity in young minds. He also requested all the officers of the port to have a 'humane approach' while interpreting the regulations and implementing official procedures. As a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations, the port organised a series of competitions like slogan writing, essay writing, elocution competition, skit, drawing, and Rangoli, for school and college students, and the port employees. Over 400 school and college students and employees took part in the competitions. TK Ramachandran distributed prizes to the winners in the presence of Deputy Chairman Bimal Kumar Jha and other dignitaries.