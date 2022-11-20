YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar released from Cuddalore prison

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/MADURAI: Pursuant to the recent order of the Supreme Court suspending the sentence imposed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, he was released from Cuddalore Central Prison on Saturday morning. The Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court bench N Venkatavaradan on Friday, directed him to appear before the Judicial Magistrate VI of Madurai at 10.30 am daily until further orders; and before the high court bench whenever required.

The registrar also added that Shankar should not indulge in any activity offending the judiciary. Shankar was sentenced to six months simple imprisonment by the high court bench on September 15, in a suo motu contempt case filed against him for making disparaging remarks against the judiciary. Hearing an appeal filed by Shankar against the imprisonment order, the Supreme Court suspended his sentence on November 11, adding that the terms and conditions of his release would be fixed by the Registrar of the high court.

