FIFA World Cup makes waves in coastal villages of Kanyakumari

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: The ball started rolling in Qatar amid tens of thousands of football lovers spreading cheers and ‘fever’ around. Far away, the tiny hamlet of Thoothoor in the district too is not spared, as giant screens and many cut-outs of football stars have cropped up on beaches and streets, the icing on the cake being a two-day football tournament at Muttom village, in which 32 teams participated.

"World Cup is a festival for us," said football fan N Reenust from Thoothoor, adding five big screens have been installed in Thoothoor alone to broadcast World Cup matches. “It’s not just Thoothoor. Most coastal villages in the district are in a frenzy,” he pointed out.

"Yes that’s true," said G Jaisingh of nearby Marthandanthurai. “We have installed a 51-foot cut-out of Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo. We have also installed screens at two locations in the village,” said the football fanatic.

Ask the functionaries of a fishermen association, SA Mahesh and Johnson, they mentioned that the football tournament of 32 teams was held on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate World Fisheries Day and the World Cup. “The event was organised by Kottaiyil Kumari Meenavan, an association of fishermen, and Coastal Peace and Development, an organisation under Kottar Roman Catholic Diocese,” they said.

Mahesh said players who are part of the Santhosh Trophy teams are taking part in the tournament. “We hope their experience will help hone the skill of youngsters and help them get into ISL teams,” he said.

After playing in a match, M Vignesh from Poothurai, who played in the Santhosh Trophy tournament, said that all residents of coastal villages are on cloud nine as FIFA’s big show has begun.

KANYAKUMARI: The ball started rolling in Qatar amid tens of thousands of football lovers spreading cheers and ‘fever’ around. Far away, the tiny hamlet of Thoothoor in the district too is not spared, as giant screens and many cut-outs of football stars have cropped up on beaches and streets, the icing on the cake being a two-day football tournament at Muttom village, in which 32 teams participated. "World Cup is a festival for us," said football fan N Reenust from Thoothoor, adding five big screens have been installed in Thoothoor alone to broadcast World Cup matches. “It’s not just Thoothoor. Most coastal villages in the district are in a frenzy,” he pointed out. "Yes that’s true," said G Jaisingh of nearby Marthandanthurai. “We have installed a 51-foot cut-out of Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo. We have also installed screens at two locations in the village,” said the football fanatic. Ask the functionaries of a fishermen association, SA Mahesh and Johnson, they mentioned that the football tournament of 32 teams was held on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate World Fisheries Day and the World Cup. “The event was organised by Kottaiyil Kumari Meenavan, an association of fishermen, and Coastal Peace and Development, an organisation under Kottar Roman Catholic Diocese,” they said. Mahesh said players who are part of the Santhosh Trophy teams are taking part in the tournament. “We hope their experience will help hone the skill of youngsters and help them get into ISL teams,” he said. After playing in a match, M Vignesh from Poothurai, who played in the Santhosh Trophy tournament, said that all residents of coastal villages are on cloud nine as FIFA’s big show has begun.