Home States Tamil Nadu

Highways dept’s move to cut trees opposed in Coimbatore

"We suspect that the trees, which are over 60 years old, are being not cut for the road widening project, but they will be sold off for money.

Published: 21st November 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Highway

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Environmentalists are concerned about the decision of state highways department to cut four old trees in Kurichi Pirivu on the Podanur railway station road for road widening work.

Social activist M Yoganathan, popularly known an 'Tree Man' for planting over five lakh trees across the State told TNIE that the activists are not opposing the road widening work, but are against the unnecessary cutting of trees.

"We suspect that the trees, which are over 60 years old, are being not cut for the road widening project, but they will be sold off for money. The city is already losing green cover and if there trees will be cut down, the temperature of the region will surely rise," he said.

Environmentalist Pandiya Rajan said, "The tree should be transplanted instead of being cut like the 40-year-old peepal tree, which was transplanted from Selvapuram on the Siruvani main road to the Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFOS) in RS Puram recently. We suspect that over 100 trees on the entire stretch between Kurichi Pirivu to Podanur railway station will be cut as part of the project."

However, a senior official from the highways department told TNIE, "We are planning to widen the present road to four-lane road and construct stormwater drains, due to which we have to cut 21 trees in the stretch. The revenue department has given us permission to cut the trees."

On being asked about transplantation, he said that the trees won't get new life if they are transplanted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Highway
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp