Misconceptions and myths deter men from no-scalpel vasectomy

Of all sterilisations in govt hospitals, 99% were performed on women & 0.3% on men: 2021 data

Published: 21st November 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As the health department is set to observe the No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) fortnight from Monday till December 4, doctors and experts say misconceptions and myths still pose challenges as men are hesitant about undergoing the procedure. NSV is a type of elective surgery for male sterilisation. 

Health and Family Welfare Department data said, of the 2,25,834 sterilisations in government hospitals, only 0.3% (689) of male sterilisation procedures were performed, including conventional vasectomy, in 2020-21. But 99.6 % (2,25,145) of female sterilisations were performed. 

M Ramachandran, Deputy Director, Information, Education and Communication, Family Welfare Department said. “In many cases, women don’t allow men to undergo NSV as they believe the latter cannot carry out hard work after the procedure. Another myth is they think their partner cannot satisfy them during sexual activity.” In some cases they fear the failure of NSV, he added. 

“The daycare procedure has no knife, sutures, general anaesthesia, or hospitalisation. They can go from the hospital after the surgery and to work the next day,” said Dr K Keerthi, NSV surgeon, Government Headquarters Hospital, Walajapet, Ranipet. Among many myths, fear of impotency among men after NSV is one, he said. “A small puncture is made in the scrotum to access the vas deferens or sperm duct, which is then cut and tied. Since it takes three months for it to heal, men are advised to use condoms during this period,” he said. A sterilisation certification is issued if no Spermatozoa is found. 

As for women, as we cut open the abdomen, there may be the risk of injury to other organs, said Dr Shaanthi Gunasingh, former director of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore “Women must avoid lifting heavy weights for the next three months.”

No-Scalpel Vasectomy NSV
Fifa World Cup
