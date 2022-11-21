Virudhunagar’s String of Wells rejuvenate villagers

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A water conservation project, String Of Wells, to rejuvenate and recharge defunct abandoned open wells by the sand recharge method is in full swing, beautifying wells so that people are made aware not to damage the water resources.

According to sources, as many as 163 abandoned wells were identified for the project almost three months ago and works for around 100 wells have been completed. The wells are redesigned to give an aesthetic touch in different shapes such as trains, watermelons, rubik’s cubes, baskets among others. The project is being carried out under the MGNREGS scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector J Meghanath Reddy took note of the many private wells that were beautified while he was in Chennai and wanted to implement them in the public wells in the district, “The wells in rural areas are in a dilapidated condition and are being neglected. These wells were the source of water from time immemorial. The logic behind the beautification is that if the wells are beautified, it would create more interest and awareness on the importance of wells,” he said, adding that engineers have come up with various creative models.

G Prakash Kumar, an assistant engineer in Tiruchuli block, explained that the wells have been selected based on their location near OHT and Sintex where overflowing water can be utilised. “The wells were earlier used for dumping garbage by locals due to the lack of water in them. The abandoned open wells are converted into recharge structures to benefit from the overflowing water and rainwater,” he said.

C Kathiresan, another assistant engineer in Rajapalayam block was involved in the redesigning of 16 wells in shapes such as a pongal pot, a gift box, and handbags. “Several people have approached us to implement the works in their panchayats as well,” he added.

