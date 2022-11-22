CM Stalin chairs Disha panel’s second meeting, reviews 41 schemes 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second state-level meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha), headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was held at the secretariat on Monday. Forty-one schemes, carried out with contributions from the central funding, were reviewed in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Stalin said the main point in the agenda was to look into five programmes, including the implementation of projects under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), National Food Security Scheme and PM’s Vibrant Village scheme.

“The State government knows that development is determined not only by economic factors but also by the standard of living and the happiness of the people. One of the important components in it is village development,” said Stalin.

Under ICDS, the number of eggs given to children aged 1-2 was increased from one to three a week from November 2022. Enriched biscuits were also being provided for children lacking nutrition, he added and urged the officials to implement the schemes effectively. “The enumeration of households for PM’s Vibrant Village scheme, under which Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned for 1,357 villages in 23 districts, is also underway,” he added.

Chidambaram MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said his party urged the government to increase the unit cost provided to construct houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and ensure that caste names in street and village names were removed. “We have also urged it to start e-sevai centres at MP offices, construct public crematoria, etc.,” he added. MPs, ministers and officials of 15 departments engaged in implementing various schemes participated in the meeting. The first Disha meeting was held on May 18.

CHENNAI: The second state-level meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha), headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was held at the secretariat on Monday. Forty-one schemes, carried out with contributions from the central funding, were reviewed in the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Stalin said the main point in the agenda was to look into five programmes, including the implementation of projects under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), National Food Security Scheme and PM’s Vibrant Village scheme. “The State government knows that development is determined not only by economic factors but also by the standard of living and the happiness of the people. One of the important components in it is village development,” said Stalin. Under ICDS, the number of eggs given to children aged 1-2 was increased from one to three a week from November 2022. Enriched biscuits were also being provided for children lacking nutrition, he added and urged the officials to implement the schemes effectively. “The enumeration of households for PM’s Vibrant Village scheme, under which Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned for 1,357 villages in 23 districts, is also underway,” he added. Chidambaram MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said his party urged the government to increase the unit cost provided to construct houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and ensure that caste names in street and village names were removed. “We have also urged it to start e-sevai centres at MP offices, construct public crematoria, etc.,” he added. MPs, ministers and officials of 15 departments engaged in implementing various schemes participated in the meeting. The first Disha meeting was held on May 18.