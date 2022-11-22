Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin chairs Disha panel’s second meeting, reviews 41 schemes 

Under ICDS, the number of eggs given to children aged 1-2 was increased from one to three a week from November 2022.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second state-level meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha), headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, was held at the secretariat on Monday. Forty-one schemes, carried out with contributions from the central funding, were reviewed in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Stalin said the main point in the agenda was to look into five programmes, including the implementation of projects under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), National Food Security Scheme and PM’s Vibrant Village scheme. 

“The State government knows that development is determined not only by economic factors but also by the standard of living and the happiness of the people. One of the important components in it is village development,” said Stalin.

Under ICDS, the number of eggs given to children aged 1-2 was increased from one to three a week from November 2022. Enriched biscuits were also being provided for children lacking nutrition, he added and urged the officials to implement the schemes effectively. “The enumeration of households for PM’s Vibrant Village scheme, under which Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned for 1,357 villages in 23 districts, is also underway,” he added. 

Chidambaram MP and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said his party urged the government to increase the unit cost provided to construct houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and ensure that caste names in street and village names were removed. “We have also urged it to start e-sevai centres at MP offices, construct public crematoria, etc.,” he added. MPs, ministers and officials of 15 departments engaged in implementing various schemes participated in the meeting. The first Disha meeting was held on May 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Disha ICDS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp