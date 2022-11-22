Forest department interrogates AIADMK MP's PA in leopard death case

By Express News Service

THENI: The personal assistant to AIADMK MP P Ravindranath Kumar, Krishna, appeared before the district forest officials on Monday in connection with inquiry into the death of a two-year-old male leopard over a month ago. The interrogation was carried out by a team led by forest ranger Senthil Kumar and started from 11 am to 3 pm. Earlier on November 12th, P Ravindranath Kumar appeared in connection with the case. Based on the MP's statement, his assistant Krishna from Kenjampatti was asked to appear following the summons. The leopard was stuck in the fence of the farm owned by the MP. Forest officials had already arrested the managers of the estate, Thangavel, Rajavel and Shepherd Alex Pandian.