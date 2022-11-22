Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest department interrogates AIADMK MP's PA in leopard death case

Earlier on November  12th, P Ravindranath Kumar appeared in connection with the case.

Published: 22nd November 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THENI:  The personal assistant to AIADMK MP P Ravindranath Kumar, Krishna, appeared before the district forest officials on Monday in connection with inquiry into the death of a two-year-old male leopard over a month ago.

The interrogation was carried out by a team led by forest ranger Senthil Kumar and started from 11 am to 3 pm. Earlier on November  12th, P Ravindranath Kumar appeared in connection with the case.

Based on the MP's statement, his assistant Krishna from Kenjampatti was asked to appear following the summons. The leopard was stuck in the fence of the farm owned by the MP. Forest officials had already arrested the managers of the estate, Thangavel, Rajavel and Shepherd Alex Pandian. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Ravindranath Kumar AIADMK Krishna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp