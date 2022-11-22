Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court to hear petition against termination of assistant professors on Nov 22

The matter was mentioned before the bench on Monday and was subsequently taken up in the post-lunch session.

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising justices Paresh Upadhyay and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, will hear on Tuesday the appeals filed by assistant professors attached to the colleges run by the Pachaiyappas Trust Board, whose appointment was quashed by the court last week.

The matter was mentioned before the bench on Monday and was subsequently taken up in the post-lunch session. The counsel for the appellants submitted that they were not allowed to work on Friday, a day after the judgment quashing the appointment was pronounced, and they were also not permitted to sign the register as the authorities told them it was kept in the principal’s room. 

The bench wondered to know what happened, and the counsel for the trust board responded that the assistant professors had not turned up for duty. The counsel was directed by the bench to file separate affidavits of the principals of the six colleges attached to the trust board on the matter and produce CCTV footage for verification of the statements on the absence.

The bench warned the trust board of severe action if they had lied before the court.  The appointment of 254 assistant professors made in 2013, 2014 and 2015 was declared “null and void” by Justice SM Subramaniam on Thursday last for the irregularities committed in selection.

