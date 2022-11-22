Madurai Bench of Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea over income tax criteria

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a petition filed seeking declaration of a portion of the Finance Act, 2022, which says people earning above Rs 2.5 lakh per year should pay income tax, as ‘ultra vires’.

The petitioner Kunnur Seenivasan (82) of Virudhunagar, who is serving as a member of Assets Protection Council of DMK, submitted that Paragraph A in Part-I of First Schedule of the Finance Act, 2022, through which the government fixed the above tax slab, is in violation of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 265 of the Constitution of India.

He said, “When the government fixed income criteria that a family having gross income up to the limit of Rs 7,99,999 is an economically weaker family for availing benefits under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation, the government should not be permitted to collect income tax from individuals having income upto limit of Rs 7,99,999 as there is no rationality and equality in it.

Since the government decided to classify a particular section or group of people as the Economically Weaker Section for getting reservation by fixing gross income, the very same yardstick should be applied for all other sections of people.”

A bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the Ministries of Law and Justice, Finance and Personnel and adjourned the case for two weeks.

