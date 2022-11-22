Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam volunteers to quit screening public until incentives paid

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding payment of incentives that have been pending for several months, Women Health Volunteers (WHV) attached to the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvamanai scheme have resolved not to screen new patients from Monday onwards. Makkalai Thedi Maruthuva Uliyar Sangam members have submitted a petition to the District Collector in this regard, and said they will continue to deliver medicines to the patients already identified.



Over 120 WHV check pressure and sugar levels of the public in the district's rural areas. They update the screening details on a dedicated mobile application, and distribute medicines for those requiring treatment. So far, they have screened over one lakh people, and are distributing medicines to around 30,000 of them. As their salary of Rs 4,500 per month is too low, the State government had announced incentives of Rs 2,000 for each volunteer early this year.



The sangam members said in the petition that the State government had issued orders for providing incentives to the health volunteers in Thoothukudi by September. "However the funds have not been released yet. We were recruited by the authorities for two hours of work per day. But, we are being forced to work the whole day. One month's salary is already pending and this work lacks job security," the petition read.



The Sangam secretary, Kohila, said the authorities initially asked them to screen 10 people daily, update their datum and deliver the medicines according to their needs. "However, with the officials now giving us a target to screen a minimum of 50 persons and update all information daily, we are overburdened now. This work eats up our whole day and that too for a meagre wage of `4,500 per month. The government had disbursed incentives to WHV in various parts of the State since April. However, it has not yet been released though the order sanctioning the funds was issued on September 17. Hence, the volunteers have resolved to stop screening activity, and to only deliver medicines to patients, until the incentives are credited," Kohila said.

