Manager of private firm held for stopping Arasu TV service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The manager of a private software firm, which provides set-top boxes to TN Arasu Cable TV corporation (TACTV) and maintains the boxes, was arrested on Monday for allegedly manipulating the cable TV service and stopping service to 22 lakh set-top boxes since Saturday. A press statement said TACTV entered into an agreement with the firm, Mantra Balaji, in 2016 to supply 36 lakh set-top boxes to TACTV.

The amount was settled after deducting compensation for late supply and other dues. Besides, service charges for maintaining the boxes till date have also been paid. The statement said the firm on Saturday stopped service to 22 lakh boxes by manipulating its software. Following this, the owner of the firm was arrested and steps were taken to initiate legal action against the firm. TACTV was taking steps to resume services to the set-top boxes.

The mobile numbers are Marimuthu—(94980-17289) for Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Thiruvallur and Virudhunagar districts; Suresh—(94980-17212) Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Madurai, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts; Gowtham Raj—(94980-02607) for Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Thiruvaur districts; Mumtaj Begum—(94980-17287) for Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Pudukkotti, Sivaganga, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore and Viluppuram districts; Arul Prakash( 94980-17283) for Chennai district.

