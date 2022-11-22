Home States Tamil Nadu

Over Rs 10,000, moneylender kidnaps two women, abets suicide bid of man; held

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday for kidnapping a 28-year-old woman and her mother for failing to repay a debt of Rs 10,000 in Tirunelveli.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday for kidnapping a 28-year-old woman and her mother for failing to repay a debt of Rs 10,000 in Tirunelveli. He also allegedly abetted the suicide attempt of the woman’s husband.

Kanthaiya

The woman, Siddhika Banu, who runs a soup shop in Moolakaraipatti, borrowed Rs 10,000 from the accused, Kanthaiya, from KTC Nagar, the Moolakkaraipatti police said. “She couldn’t pay the weekly interest of Rs 1,000 for the past three weeks. Kanthaiya threatened her, and on November 16, kidnapped Banu and her mother in his vehicle.”

He then called up Banu’s husband Sulthan Badusha and demanded repayment of the loan as ransom, police said, adding that Badusha attempted suicide and was hospitalised. On hearing about this, Kanthaiya released Banu and her mother the next day in the hope of escaping police action, officials said.

“Banu met her husband and lodged a police complaint. After a preliminary inquiry, Kanthaiya was arrested under sections of the IPC and the TN Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act,” police said. Kanthaiya has three pending criminal cases, including a case for charging exorbitant interest.

Meanwhile, Badusha was discharged from hospital. He demanded police protection from the accused, saying Kanthaiya may soon be released on bail. “We borrowed Rs 10,000 in August and  paid Rs 8,000 as interest, but the principal remains the same. While lending money, he said we could repay it whenever possible. But within a week, he demanded Rs 3,000 as weekly interest. We negotiated and brought it down to Rs 1,000,” he said.

‘Business hit as devotees fasting’
Badusha said they couldn’t repay the debt as their meat-soup business slumped since Ayyappa devotees began their Karthigai fast, giving up meat

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp