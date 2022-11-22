Over Rs 10,000, moneylender kidnaps two women, abets suicide bid of man; held

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday for kidnapping a 28-year-old woman and her mother for failing to repay a debt of Rs 10,000 in Tirunelveli. He also allegedly abetted the suicide attempt of the woman’s husband.

Kanthaiya

The woman, Siddhika Banu, who runs a soup shop in Moolakaraipatti, borrowed Rs 10,000 from the accused, Kanthaiya, from KTC Nagar, the Moolakkaraipatti police said. “She couldn’t pay the weekly interest of Rs 1,000 for the past three weeks. Kanthaiya threatened her, and on November 16, kidnapped Banu and her mother in his vehicle.”

He then called up Banu’s husband Sulthan Badusha and demanded repayment of the loan as ransom, police said, adding that Badusha attempted suicide and was hospitalised. On hearing about this, Kanthaiya released Banu and her mother the next day in the hope of escaping police action, officials said.

“Banu met her husband and lodged a police complaint. After a preliminary inquiry, Kanthaiya was arrested under sections of the IPC and the TN Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act,” police said. Kanthaiya has three pending criminal cases, including a case for charging exorbitant interest.

Meanwhile, Badusha was discharged from hospital. He demanded police protection from the accused, saying Kanthaiya may soon be released on bail. “We borrowed Rs 10,000 in August and paid Rs 8,000 as interest, but the principal remains the same. While lending money, he said we could repay it whenever possible. But within a week, he demanded Rs 3,000 as weekly interest. We negotiated and brought it down to Rs 1,000,” he said.

‘Business hit as devotees fasting’

Badusha said they couldn’t repay the debt as their meat-soup business slumped since Ayyappa devotees began their Karthigai fast, giving up meat

