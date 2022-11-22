Passengers pull Ekta Nagar-bound train's emergency chain over dirty linen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just an hour after the Chennai Central - Ekta Nagar (Kevadiya) Super Fast Express commenced its journey, it made an unusual stop at Arakkonam Junction for 20 minutes on Sunday. This was courtesy of a section of irked AC classes passengers who had yanked the emergency chain, unable to bear the stench of dirty blankets and pillows.

The Ekta Nagar-bound weekly train had left Chennai Central at 10.40 pm. While the first stoppage was scheduled at Renigunta at 1.40 am, it stopped at platform one in Arakkonam at 11.40 pm. Over 20 passengers gathered on the platform and began arguing with on-board railway staff and security personnel. Arakkonam GRP and RPF personnel rushed to the spot and pacified them.

Passengers of six coaches from 2nd AC and 3rd AC classes alleged that the pillows and bedrolls were unhygienic, and smelly. “The AC coaches were too cold. The elderly and children could not sleep as the bedrolls were smelly. A bad odour was emanating from pillow covers,” said a commuter. Despite lodging complaints at Central, the blankets and pillows were not replaced, they added.

The passengers insisted their pillow be changed before re-commencing the journey. Chennai division officials alerted the Guntakal division authorities to replace the bedrolls. A railway employee was deployed on board to replace bedrolls for all the passengers at Renigunta station at around 2 am on Monday. A Chennai division railway official said, the matter is being looked into.

