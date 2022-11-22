River ranching programme conducted in Thoothukudi to mark World Fisheries Day

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in a river ranching programme at Srivaikuntam anaicut on Monday, in the presence of fisheries and fishermen welfare minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. He released over 2 lakh small and big carp fingerlings, such as fringe-lipped carp and calbasu and Indian Major Carps (IMC) such as Rohu and Mrigal, into the Thamirabarani river.

An official said the remaining fingerlings will be released in other parts of the river. The Chepakam-Thiruvellikeni legislator distributed 40% subsidised caged fishing equipment for eight fishermen and 40% subsidised fish-vendor vehicle to another fisher.



The river ranching programme aims to prevent native carp fishes from extinction and to increase its population. The union government has allocated Rs 27 lakh under the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) for 2021-22 in order to stock freshwater fishes at river Thamirabarani and Cauvery. Accordingly, funds were sanctioned to culture 10 lakh fingerlings, 7.5 lakh for Thamirabarani and 2.5 lakh for Cauvery river. The fingerlings were cultured at Manimutharu government fish seed farm.



Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Fisheries commissioner Palanisamy, Fisheries Joint Director Amal Xavier also took part.

