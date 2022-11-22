Home States Tamil Nadu

River ranching programme conducted in Thoothukudi to mark World Fisheries Day

An official said the remaining fingerlings will be released in other parts of the river.

Published: 22nd November 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chepakam-Tiruvellikeni legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin and ministers releasing fingerlings into river Thamirabarani at Srivaikuntam | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  On the occasion of World Fisheries Day, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in a river ranching programme at Srivaikuntam anaicut on Monday, in the presence of fisheries and fishermen welfare minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. He released over 2 lakh small and big carp fingerlings, such as fringe-lipped carp and calbasu and Indian Major Carps (IMC) such as Rohu and Mrigal, into the Thamirabarani river.

An official said the remaining fingerlings will be released in other parts of the river. The Chepakam-Thiruvellikeni legislator distributed 40% subsidised caged fishing equipment for eight fishermen and 40% subsidised fish-vendor vehicle to another fisher.

The river ranching programme aims to prevent native carp fishes from extinction and to increase its population. The union government has allocated Rs 27 lakh under the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) for 2021-22 in order to stock freshwater fishes at river Thamirabarani and Cauvery. Accordingly, funds were sanctioned to culture 10 lakh fingerlings, 7.5 lakh for Thamirabarani and 2.5 lakh for Cauvery river. The fingerlings were cultured at Manimutharu government fish seed farm.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Fisheries commissioner Palanisamy, Fisheries Joint Director Amal Xavier also took part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp