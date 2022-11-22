Home States Tamil Nadu

Social media commentator Kishore K Swamy held at Puducherry, brought to Chennai

According to the police, he was booked on November 3 for making a derogatory comment against Stalin on social media.

Social media commentator Kishore K Swamy. (Photo | Kishore K Swamy Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai arrested social media commentator Kishore K Swamy from Puducherry on Monday for allegedly making a derogatory comment about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was then brought to Chennai for an inquiry. He was later remanded in the evening.

According to the police, he was booked on November 3 for making a derogatory comment against Stalin on social media. He allegedly made the comment when Stalin visited the waterlogged areas at Pulianthope. The case was registered under IPC sections 153, 294 (b) and 505(1)(b) and section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. 

The police said they had issued him four notices, asking him to appear for an inquiry, but he failed to do that. He fled the city after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the session court. He was traced to a hideout in Puducherry from where he was arrested on Monday.

Following his arrest, TN BJP state president K Annamalai took to social media and said that TN BJP vehemently condemned the arrest. He asked why the DMK government, which, he claimed, crushed nationalistic voices, did not arrest DMK spokesperson Saidai Sadiq, who made derogatory comments against women functionaries of the BJP. Annamalai added that he had visited Kishore’s father and assured him of legal aid through the party. Kishore had been arrested in the past for allegedly making derogatory comments about women journalists and politicians.

