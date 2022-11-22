Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka releases 14 TN-Karaikal fishers for 'crossing IMBL'

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  A court in Point Pedro on Monday ordered for the release of the 14 fishermen - hailing from Tamil Nadu and the district of Karaikal - who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 16 for allegedly cross the IMBL. The fishermen are likely to be repatriated to their homeland in a couple of weeks, sources said.

On November 16, a mechanised boat left the fishing harbour in Karaikal to fish off the coast. The men on board included ten fishers from Karaikal, three from Pudukkottai and one from Nagapattinam. They were apprehended by the Lankan Navy off the southeast of Kodiyakarai the same night, and the trawler was directed to berth at the Kangesanthurai Fishing Harbour in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, with the Fisheries Department of Sri Lanka impounding the boat.

Later, a court in Point Pedro remanded the fishers to four days of custody, while Chief Minister M K Stalin intimated the Union Minister of External Affairs through letters for their release. The Sri Lankan court on Monday ordered their release. On Monday, the court in Point Pedro ordered their release. The fishers would be first handed to the Indian consulate in Colombo and then deported. The seized boat, however, would be retained as a Lankan property.

