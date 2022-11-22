Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man loses leg, claims medical negligence

After a few months of treatment by a bone specialist in the hospital, the legs started swelling and the pain intensified.

Published: 22nd November 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  A 32-year-old man filed a petition with the district collector alleging medical negligence of a private hospital in Pennagaram has resulted in the removal of his leg. K Thirupathi from Chinnapallatur in Pennagaram taluk raised his complaint during the grievance day meeting on Monday.

According to the petition, in June, Thirupathi approached a private ayurvedic hospital in Nallampatti near Pennagaram for treating an injury in his leg, which happened while working on his farmland. But after a few months of treatment by a bone specialist in the hospital, the legs started swelling and the pain intensified.

“As the situation worsened, I approached an orthopedic specialist in Pennagram and he told me that the previous treatment was wrong. Further, I went to another hospital in Coimbatore, where the doctors informed me that gangrene had formed in the leg and that if left unattended, I will lose my life.

In November, my leg was amputated. As two doctors have verified that the wrong treatment was offered by the Ayurvedic hospital, I and my family demanded action against them, Thirupathi told TNIE. Health department officials said they will form a committee and investigate the matter. “We will take necessary action after a comprehensive investigation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp