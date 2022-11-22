Tamil Nadu: Man loses leg, claims medical negligence

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 32-year-old man filed a petition with the district collector alleging medical negligence of a private hospital in Pennagaram has resulted in the removal of his leg. K Thirupathi from Chinnapallatur in Pennagaram taluk raised his complaint during the grievance day meeting on Monday.

According to the petition, in June, Thirupathi approached a private ayurvedic hospital in Nallampatti near Pennagaram for treating an injury in his leg, which happened while working on his farmland. But after a few months of treatment by a bone specialist in the hospital, the legs started swelling and the pain intensified.

“As the situation worsened, I approached an orthopedic specialist in Pennagram and he told me that the previous treatment was wrong. Further, I went to another hospital in Coimbatore, where the doctors informed me that gangrene had formed in the leg and that if left unattended, I will lose my life.

In November, my leg was amputated. As two doctors have verified that the wrong treatment was offered by the Ayurvedic hospital, I and my family demanded action against them, Thirupathi told TNIE. Health department officials said they will form a committee and investigate the matter. “We will take necessary action after a comprehensive investigation.”

DHARMAPURI: A 32-year-old man filed a petition with the district collector alleging medical negligence of a private hospital in Pennagaram has resulted in the removal of his leg. K Thirupathi from Chinnapallatur in Pennagaram taluk raised his complaint during the grievance day meeting on Monday. According to the petition, in June, Thirupathi approached a private ayurvedic hospital in Nallampatti near Pennagaram for treating an injury in his leg, which happened while working on his farmland. But after a few months of treatment by a bone specialist in the hospital, the legs started swelling and the pain intensified. “As the situation worsened, I approached an orthopedic specialist in Pennagram and he told me that the previous treatment was wrong. Further, I went to another hospital in Coimbatore, where the doctors informed me that gangrene had formed in the leg and that if left unattended, I will lose my life. In November, my leg was amputated. As two doctors have verified that the wrong treatment was offered by the Ayurvedic hospital, I and my family demanded action against them, Thirupathi told TNIE. Health department officials said they will form a committee and investigate the matter. “We will take necessary action after a comprehensive investigation.”