TN man seeks collector's help to bring back mother from Oman

R Vinodhkumar of Krishnapuram colony said his mother R Nagalakshmi (39) had gone to Abu Dhabi for housemaid work on October 12 through agents.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A 23-year-old man submitted a petition to Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Monday seeking steps to bring back his mother, who has been working under difficult conditions in Oman. During a grievance redressal meeting, the petitioner, R Vinodhkumar of Krishnapuram colony, said his mother R Nagalakshmi (39) had gone to Abu Dhabi for housemaid work on October 12 through agents who promised that she will earn a monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

"Just one week after my mother arrived there, she was sold to someone in Oman. There, she is forced to work from 4 am to 12 pm daily and is treated like a bonded labourer. She was also told that she had to pay up Rs 1.2 lakh for them to relieve her from the job. So, I request the collector to help my mother return home," the petition read.

