Trees being felled in the blink of an eye in Tiruchy, activists express concern

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The alarming increase in tree felling recorded from across the State is not only a source of terror for naturalists, but a plunge into depletion, environmental activists in Tiruchy said. Sorting out a solution, they mused on the concept of 'Brown Cross', a State-level organisation intended to focus on tree protection.

Despite expert warnings for the reduction of carbon emissions, trees, particularly in cities, have limitlessly been chopped to the ground, deeming the prevention of environmental pollution near to impossible. K C Neelamegam, an activist vocal on tree protection, said,

"Despite court orders directing those concerned to seek prior permission, trees, currently, are being felled in the blink of an eye." Neelamegam narrated a recent incident of tree felling he was witness to at Jail Colony here.

"We are powerless in such circumstances. A proper system should be in place to inspect, monitor and penalise the offenders. Illegal tree felling have been carried out in other areas too, which includes Anna Nagar, K K Nagar, Srirangam and E Pudur." K Kalidasan, the president of Osai, a not-for-profit organisation, said plans for a State-level organisation for tree protection has been on the table for a while now, which was put for discussion at the State-wide conference of tree enthusiasts held in Tiruchy earlier this year.

They, then, came up with the name of 'Brown Cross' for the organisation to be headed by the collectors of respective districts. "A framework to protect tress from felling and a mechanism to raise a complaint should be formulated. Police officials should be directed to penalise the offenders," Kalidasan added.

