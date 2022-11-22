Home States Tamil Nadu

World Fisheries Day celebrated at Thoothukudi harbour

Speaking on the rights of fishermen, Fr XD Selvaraj made an appeal to the fishermen to focus on their children's education and to make them politically aware.

Welfare assistance being distributed to fishermen at Trespuram. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A library was opened at the fishing harbour in commemoration of slain fisherman activist Parthiban to mark World Fisheries Day on Monday.  The library offers reading books on sea, fishing and sea trade. At Kallamozhi, Rev Fr William Santhanam, Parish Priest of Amalinagar released three books - 'Meenu Meenu Salaimeenu', containing folklore of fishers written by children of fishermen; 'Meenavar kanavu meipada' compiled by Fr Sagesh Santhiya, and 'Kalvi: Meenava Samooga Viduthalai' penned by Fr. Sagesh Santhiya, who is the project director of the fisherman association of Paduvai Nagar. A special prayer was organised at the Amalorpava matha church at the fishing harbour premises. Fr Jeyanthan D Grace of Amalorpava matha church conducted the prayers.

Speaking on the rights of fishermen, Fr XD Selvaraj made an appeal to the fishermen to focus on their children's education and to make them politically aware. "While the riverside civilisation is widely spoken of, seaside civilisation has been ignored. Fishermen lack political support and have been portrayed as protesters of all the projects. The State decides on the blue economy without consultation with the fishermen, who are the major stakeholders," he added.

At Trespuram, Anna Sangukulu Tholilalar Sangam President Isakimuthu and activist Fatima Babu distributed welfare aid for the families of fishermen.

