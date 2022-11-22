World Fisheries Day: Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes welfare aid

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: Coastal Peace Development and fishermen associations celebrated World Fisheries Day at Muttom on Monday. MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was in attendance as the Chief Guest and distributed welfare assistance. Kottar RC Bishop Nazarene Soosai chaired the event.

Speaking at the event, the MLA said the DMK government would oppose the anti-fishermen schemes of the Union government.

"The grievances given to me would be taken to the knowledge of the chief minister. The chief minister has taken measures for the safe return of 170 fishermen who are suffering outside India. Sea ambulance and other demands would be fulfilled," he added. Fisheries minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, IT minister T Mano Thangaraj, Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth, District Collector M Arvind, SP Hari Kiran Prasad, Nagercoil Mayor R Mahesh, Fisheries Director KS Palanisamy, MLAs JG Prince among others took part in the event.

