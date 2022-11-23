DMK tells workers to bag all 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a target of winning all 40 MP seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the DMK leadership has given various instructions to the party’s booth agents and functionaries. They also intend to win in each poll booth in general, and in each Assembly constituency where the AIADMK-led alliance won in the 2021 Assembly election in particular.

The ruling party has started its election work from poll booths since its strength there would help in both the Parliamentary and Assembly elections. To ascertain the ground reality, Chief Minister MK Stalin recently interacted with DMK booth agents via video conference. Sources said he warned that he would question them if any rival party outshines the DMK.

“His interaction with booth agents was only a formality to show how committed he is to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats. It was done because the party lost 75 seats in the last Assembly election despite having a strong alliance,” sources in the DMK said, adding that Stalin wanted to ensure booth agents don’t underestimate their rivals.

A district-level functionary said, “The leadership told our district secretary to take steps to win all poll booths and Assembly constituencies. Every booth’s vote share details for the last Parliamentary and Assembly polls were shared with booth agents and they were told that the results should be like the 2019 Parliamentary election, when DMK candidates secured at least 60,000 more votes than their rivals in nearly 225 out of 234 Assembly constituencies.”

Besides, DMK district secretaries told functionaries of the party units to get details on how to garner more votes from each section of voters and draw up specific strategies.

