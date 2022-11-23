Four of family arrested for chit-fund fraud in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four members of a family were arrested near Thiruvallur on Sunday for allegedly swindling nearly Rs 24 crore under the pretext of running a chit-fund scheme. The police recovered a fake gun and six bullets from them. A special team of Thiruvallur police arrested the family.

The arrested accused were identified as JP Jyothi (33), his father Madurai (65), wife Saranya (30) and brother Prabhakar (30). The police said that Jyothi ran a Deepavali chit fund scheme from an office in Thamaraipakkam.

Under the scheme, if a person deposits Rs 1,000 per month, they would get 4 gm of gold, 40 gm of silver, firecrackers, silver articles and grocery items. For monthly Rs 500, depositors get 2 gm of gold and all other items. Jyothi employed nearly 500 agents across Thiruvallur.

When Deepavali season came, the depositors asked for the gold and other items, but Jyothi did not provide the promised returns. The depositors then complained to the collector’s and SP’s office. Jyothi then closed all his outlets running under JP Star Agency and absconded.

