HC seeks detailed status report on Madurai AIIMS

He claimed the government has not taken even a single step towards implementing the order.

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to submit a detailed status report on the progress of the AIIMS project in Madurai, following a contempt petition filed over delay in its construction.

The petitioner, KK Ramesh of Madurai, alleged that there was no progress in the construction of AIIMS for the past one year despite an order passed by a division bench of the court on August 17, 2021, directing the Union government to complete it within 36 months.

He claimed the government has not taken even a single step towards implementing the order. However, noting that the period fixed by the government is not yet over, the registry did not number the contempt petition and listed it for deciding whether the petition is maintainable.

When the petition was listed under ‘for maintainability’ caption on Tuesday before a Bench of justices MS Ramesh and B Pugalendhi, the Union government filed a status report stating that the total revised cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 19,77.8 crore and the project implementation period would be five years and eight months (from March 2021 to October 2026).

It further informed the court that steps are being taken to fill up various posts in AIIMS Madurai and the MBBS classes for the institute have also begun in the temporary campus at Ramanathapuram. The judges directed the government to file a detailed status report before the next hearing on December 12. The maintainability of the petition is yet to be decided.

