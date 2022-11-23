Jallikattu religious festival; does not violate principle of compassion: TN govt tells SC 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the bull-taming sport “Jallikattu” a religious festival that bears a religious significance to the people of Tamil Nadu, the state government submitted before the Supreme Court that it does not violate the principles of compassion, and humanism and is also not against provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“Jallikattu is not merely an act of entertainment or amusement but an event with great historic, cultural and religious value. People of Tamil Nadu without any distinction to caste or creed celebrate Jallikattu as a religious event. It also draws a huge crowd of foreign tourists who come exclusively to witness the events. Jallikattu traces its origins to Indus Valley Civilization and there are Terracotta Tablets that depict the organization and celebration of Jallikattu," the state government maintained.

"Each and every event of Jallikattu is conducted during the Pongal festival as thanksgiving for a good harvest and subsequent festivals are conducted in temples. This shows that the event has great cultural and spiritual significance,” the state government said in written submissions.

The written submissions have been filed by the Tamil Nadu government in the pleas challenging Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka laws that allow bull taming sport “Jallikattu” and bullock cart races which will be heard by the five-judge bench led by Justice KM Joseph. The submissions have been filed pursuant to SC's September 29 order.

It has further been submitted by the state that bulls involved in Jallikattu are treated with great care throughout their lifespan and no harm is ever allowed to be caused to them till the very end of their life. The state has also said that since the subject “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals” falls under the concurrent list, both Centre & State have the right to frame legislation.

“Tamil Nadu Amendment Act addresses all concerns regarding the safety of animals and the people and strict enforcement of these rules would eliminate violence and killings,” the state has further said.

State in the written submissions has also said that the government has also undertaken steps to ensure humane and painless Jallikattu for the bulls.

NEW DELHI: Terming the bull-taming sport “Jallikattu” a religious festival that bears a religious significance to the people of Tamil Nadu, the state government submitted before the Supreme Court that it does not violate the principles of compassion, and humanism and is also not against provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “Jallikattu is not merely an act of entertainment or amusement but an event with great historic, cultural and religious value. People of Tamil Nadu without any distinction to caste or creed celebrate Jallikattu as a religious event. It also draws a huge crowd of foreign tourists who come exclusively to witness the events. Jallikattu traces its origins to Indus Valley Civilization and there are Terracotta Tablets that depict the organization and celebration of Jallikattu," the state government maintained. "Each and every event of Jallikattu is conducted during the Pongal festival as thanksgiving for a good harvest and subsequent festivals are conducted in temples. This shows that the event has great cultural and spiritual significance,” the state government said in written submissions. The written submissions have been filed by the Tamil Nadu government in the pleas challenging Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka laws that allow bull taming sport “Jallikattu” and bullock cart races which will be heard by the five-judge bench led by Justice KM Joseph. The submissions have been filed pursuant to SC's September 29 order. It has further been submitted by the state that bulls involved in Jallikattu are treated with great care throughout their lifespan and no harm is ever allowed to be caused to them till the very end of their life. The state has also said that since the subject “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals” falls under the concurrent list, both Centre & State have the right to frame legislation. “Tamil Nadu Amendment Act addresses all concerns regarding the safety of animals and the people and strict enforcement of these rules would eliminate violence and killings,” the state has further said. State in the written submissions has also said that the government has also undertaken steps to ensure humane and painless Jallikattu for the bulls.