Madras HC: Private set-top box supplier told not to disrupt cable service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed a private supplier of set-top boxes (STB) to Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) to provide uninterrupted service of cable TV programmes.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction on an application filed by the corporation seeking interim injunction on Mantra Industries Limited from disrupting the signals. Following the court direction, cable service was restored across TN on Tuesday.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the respondent firm logged into TACTV’s CAS server remotely, stopped all services and removed licence files from the server. The respondent carried out such type of threat on and off to coerce the applicant (TACTV) to yield to their illegal demands, he told the court, seeking orders to restrain the respondent from disconnecting the services. The respondent firm resorted to the activities following a dispute over non-completion of STB supply and consequent imposition of a delay fee.

Deadline given

The judge ordered the parties to resolve the dispute through arbitration as per agreement clauses within ninety days

