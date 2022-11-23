Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC: Private set-top box supplier told not to disrupt cable service

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the respondent firm logged into TACTV’s CAS server remotely, stopped all services and removed licence files from the server.

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed a private supplier of set-top boxes (STB) to Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation Limited (TACTV) to provide uninterrupted service of cable TV programmes.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy gave the direction on an application filed by the corporation seeking interim injunction on Mantra Industries Limited from disrupting the signals. Following the court direction, cable service was restored across TN on Tuesday.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted that the respondent firm logged into TACTV’s CAS server remotely, stopped all services and removed licence files from the server. The respondent carried out such type of threat on and off to coerce the applicant (TACTV) to yield to their illegal demands, he told the court, seeking orders to restrain the respondent from disconnecting the services.  The respondent firm resorted to the activities following a dispute over non-completion of STB supply and consequent imposition of a delay fee.

Deadline given 
The judge ordered the parties to resolve the dispute through arbitration as per agreement clauses within ninety days 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TACTV
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp