Suspected infanticide case: Baby’s body untraceable

DHARMAPURI: A day after the death of a three-day-old baby, which is suspected to be female infanticide, police and revenue officials could not trace the body.

On Monday, N Balamurali, village administrative officer of Krishnapuram panchayat lodged a police complaint stating that a 31- year- old woman of P Mottupatti village who delivered a baby girl on Saturday had buried it without informing police or revenue officials.

Tahsildar Saravanan along with Krishnapuram police inspector M Sharmila Bhanu and health department officials tried to exhume the body on Tuesday but were unable to trace it.

Speaking to TNIE, Sharmila Bhanu said, ‘The woman already has two daughters, aged 14 and 12. According to her statement, she was not pregnant and had undergone a tubectomy a decade ago. Also, the data maintained by the village health nurse does not have the name of the woman. Police are enquiring with her family members.”

A revenue department official told TNIE that the woman’s relative confirmed on Monday that she had been pregnant and that the baby was buried and showed them the spot where the baby is buried. When they dug up the spot on Tuesday, there was no body, he added.

