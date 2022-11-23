Thoothukudi book fair opened, lucky draw on November 30

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated the third edition of Thoothukudi book fair at AVM mahal, in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, on Tuesday. The book fair will go on till November 30. In a bid to attract more footfall for the Thoothukudi book fair, the district administration has announced prizes for customers through a lucky draw. The first prize is Rs 1 lakh, second at Rs 50,000 and third at Rs 25,000.



"The habit of reading fetches information from across the world. Those who have shaped their thoughts through books have become great leaders. The words from writers can lead to transformations in society. The previous government feared books, writers and journalists. Some of them were even sent to jails," said Kanimozhi.



District collector Dr K Senthil Raj said those buying books between November 22 and 29, shall drop their names and phone numbers into the lucky draw box in front of the AVM book fair hall. On the last day, the draw will be held, he added.

THOOTHUKUDI: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated the third edition of Thoothukudi book fair at AVM mahal, in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, on Tuesday. The book fair will go on till November 30. In a bid to attract more footfall for the Thoothukudi book fair, the district administration has announced prizes for customers through a lucky draw. The first prize is Rs 1 lakh, second at Rs 50,000 and third at Rs 25,000. "The habit of reading fetches information from across the world. Those who have shaped their thoughts through books have become great leaders. The words from writers can lead to transformations in society. The previous government feared books, writers and journalists. Some of them were even sent to jails," said Kanimozhi. District collector Dr K Senthil Raj said those buying books between November 22 and 29, shall drop their names and phone numbers into the lucky draw box in front of the AVM book fair hall. On the last day, the draw will be held, he added.