Home States Tamil Nadu

Traders holds bandh seeking removal of Kappalur toll plaza

AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar has joined the protests in support of the demand. Thirumangalam advocates association extended their support by keeping away from work.

Published: 23rd November 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Protest representational

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Demanding the removal of the toll plaza at Kappalur, over 5,000 traders shut shop and staged a demonstration on Tuesday near Thirumangalam Rajaji statue. They reiterated the 12-year-old demand to remove the toll plaza, which allegedly violates norms. "Kappalur toll plaza is situated just 48 km away from the toll plaza in Chittampatti. According to NHAI, two toll plazas are supposed to have a distance of 60 km. Also, Kappalur toll plaza is just 2 km away from Thirumanaglam municipality and is supposed to be 10 km away," they said.

AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar has joined the protests in support of the demand. Thirumangalam advocates association extended their support by keeping away from work. SIDCO industrial employees also stood in solidarity, stating that the district collector has not taken any action to remove the toll plaza, even after several petitions. Traders said the DMK government had made a promise to remove the toll plaza in their manifesto.

Alleging that charges are levied to use the service road, Thirumangalam residents said they were not supposed to do so as per an RTI response. They further threatened to hold a protest by blocking the four-lane road near Thirumangalam if the fee collection continued.

Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said it was decided to exempt residents of Thirumangalam from paying the toll. The statement was made after a review meeting with the officials from the collectorate. Thirumangalam residents need not pay in Kappalur toll gate, as it has been for the last ten years, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kappalur toll plaza NHAI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp