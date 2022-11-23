Traders holds bandh seeking removal of Kappalur toll plaza

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding the removal of the toll plaza at Kappalur, over 5,000 traders shut shop and staged a demonstration on Tuesday near Thirumangalam Rajaji statue. They reiterated the 12-year-old demand to remove the toll plaza, which allegedly violates norms. "Kappalur toll plaza is situated just 48 km away from the toll plaza in Chittampatti. According to NHAI, two toll plazas are supposed to have a distance of 60 km. Also, Kappalur toll plaza is just 2 km away from Thirumanaglam municipality and is supposed to be 10 km away," they said.



AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar has joined the protests in support of the demand. Thirumangalam advocates association extended their support by keeping away from work. SIDCO industrial employees also stood in solidarity, stating that the district collector has not taken any action to remove the toll plaza, even after several petitions. Traders said the DMK government had made a promise to remove the toll plaza in their manifesto.



Alleging that charges are levied to use the service road, Thirumangalam residents said they were not supposed to do so as per an RTI response. They further threatened to hold a protest by blocking the four-lane road near Thirumangalam if the fee collection continued.



Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said it was decided to exempt residents of Thirumangalam from paying the toll. The statement was made after a review meeting with the officials from the collectorate. Thirumangalam residents need not pay in Kappalur toll gate, as it has been for the last ten years, he said.

