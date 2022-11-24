‘Form panels in districts to stop illegal water diversion’ 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed collectors of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore and Nilgiris to form a committee to inspect and take action against private resorts, estates or land owners who operate artificial waterfalls by diverting natural water resources.

If any such illegal activity is found during the inspection, the committee should take action to seal the property and take departmental action against officials who colluded with the property owner, a Bench of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad said. Criminal proceedings should be initiated against such property owners, the judges added and adjourned the case to December 1, with a direction to the government to file a detailed report in this regard.

The directions were issued on PIL filed by R Vinoth of Tirunelveli seeking to demolish such illegal private waterfalls and restore the natural water resources in Western Ghats. The litigant alleged many private resorts, estates and land owners near Western Ghats are diverting natural flow of waterfalls into their properties to create artificial waterfalls and convert properties into tourist attraction for profits.

Such illegal diversion affects the river ecosystem in Western Ghats and will adversely impact the environment, he claimed and submitted photographs and documents to support his allegations. The judges observed, “The natural waterfalls which emerge after thousands of years of wear, tear, erosion and geomorphological changes, can’t be permitted to be diverted by illegal means,” and issued the above directions.



