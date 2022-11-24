Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai police arrest history sheeter who bought explosives online

Following the car blast on October 23, where the suspects allegedly procured explosive materials online, police began checking purchase history of explosive substances through  e-commerce sites.

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore city police and NIA sleuths on Wednesday conducted inquiries with a Kovilpatti native who allegedly procured explosive substances through an e-commerce platform.
According to police sources, the officers questioned the person suspecting him to be linked to terror groups. But it emerged that he had bought the materials to take revenge on his rivals, and he was arrested.

The arrested person was identified as Mariyappan (29), a native of Kovilpatti in Thoothuludi. He was working as a salesman in Saravanampatti and stayed in a rented room in Vilankurichi for the last two years.

Following the car blast on October 23, where the suspects allegedly procured explosive materials online, police began checking purchase history of explosive substances through  e-commerce sites. Leading e-commerce sites were asked to share details if if anybody purchased such materials.

Based on it, police received information about Mariyappan, He had placed an order for Potassium Nitrate and Sulphur on May 13 with an e-commerce site using his friend Senthilkumar’s account and received the materials on May 20.

Police and NIA summoned Senthilkumar, and based on his statements, brought Mariyappan to the Saravanampatti police station for questionning on Wednesday. Sources said he confessed to purchasing the substances.

Further, police sources said Mariyappan is facing six cases, including an attempt to murder in Kovilpatti. He allegedly procured the materials to make a bomb to kill rival Maharajan. “Mariyappan purchased around 400 grams of explosive substance, of which 150 grams were seized on Wednesday. He told us that the remaining 250 grams is with his friend who stays in Chennai. We are trying to recover the materials completely,” the police officer added. Saravanampatti police on Wednesday evening arrested Mariyappan under provisions of The Explosive Substances Act.

