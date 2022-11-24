Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai earns third spot under Jal Jeevan Survekshan ranking for household water coverage

Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha attending the award event virtually | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Mayiladuthurai has been ranked third - under the category of 'achievers' - in the Jal Jeevan Survekshan-2023 survey for providing household water tap connections at a coverage between 50% and 75%. The Ministry of Jal Shakthi (Union) announced the survey results on November 21.

Under the scheme, water tap connection providers are categorised into four types: aspirants (0-25 %), performers (25-50 %), achievers (50-75 %), high achievers (75-100 %) and front-runners (100 %). Champhai district in Mizoram ranked first with a total score of 7,92,410, while Mamie in Mizoram secured 7,43,692 and Mayiladuthurai, with a score of 7,15,350, came third in the category of 'achievers'.

District Collector R Lalitha said 1,13,404 households of the total 2,02,056 rural households in the district were provided - in accordance to the Yearly Data Updation (YDA) - with tap connections in 2020-21. "The remaining households will be covered before March 2024, as steps required have already been taken," the collector said. The figure translates to about 55% of the rural houses in the district.

According to its mission statement, the Jal Jeevan Survekshan intends to assist, empower and provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household by 2024. The tap connections have been facilitated under the Jal Jeevan Mission's funds and grants of the 15th Finance Commission, sources said.

A Appar Sundaram, an activist, said, "It is a commendable achievement. The district should fulfil its target by 2024 to scale up to the front-runner's spot. Water conservation and rainwater harvesting should be prioritised, which needs the cooperation of the residents."

