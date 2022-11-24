MBC mom kills daughter to stop her from marrying BC man

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In a gruesome manifestation of caste hatred, a 45-year-old woman of Palamadai village in Tirunelveli district strangled her daughter to death with the girl’s stole to stop her from marrying a man from another caste.

While the victim, 19-year-old P Aruna, was from MBC (Most Backward Community), the man she loved belongs to Backward Community (BC). The Seevalaperi police have booked Arumugakani for murder. According to sources,

“Aruna was studying in a private nursing college in Coimbatore. She was in love with a youth and wanted to marry him. After Aruna told her mother about her love over phone, Arumugakani asked her daughter to come back home to discuss the issue in person. Believing her mother’s words, Aruna came home. But Arumugakani immediately started making arrangements for her marriage with a man from her own caste. Aruna opposed it and was firm on marrying her lover.

This led to a quarrel between the two on Tuesday night. As the spat intensified, Arumugakani strangled her daughter with a stole and also attempted to end her life. Hearing the commotion, some neighbours rescued them and sent them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Doctors of the hospital, however, declared Aruna dead on arrival. The victim’s father and brother are working in Chennai.”

The Seevalaperi police arrested Arumugakani who is under treatment at the hospital.

TENKASI: In a gruesome manifestation of caste hatred, a 45-year-old woman of Palamadai village in Tirunelveli district strangled her daughter to death with the girl’s stole to stop her from marrying a man from another caste. While the victim, 19-year-old P Aruna, was from MBC (Most Backward Community), the man she loved belongs to Backward Community (BC). The Seevalaperi police have booked Arumugakani for murder. According to sources, “Aruna was studying in a private nursing college in Coimbatore. She was in love with a youth and wanted to marry him. After Aruna told her mother about her love over phone, Arumugakani asked her daughter to come back home to discuss the issue in person. Believing her mother’s words, Aruna came home. But Arumugakani immediately started making arrangements for her marriage with a man from her own caste. Aruna opposed it and was firm on marrying her lover. This led to a quarrel between the two on Tuesday night. As the spat intensified, Arumugakani strangled her daughter with a stole and also attempted to end her life. Hearing the commotion, some neighbours rescued them and sent them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Doctors of the hospital, however, declared Aruna dead on arrival. The victim’s father and brother are working in Chennai.” The Seevalaperi police arrested Arumugakani who is under treatment at the hospital.