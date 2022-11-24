Home States Tamil Nadu

New inland fishing technique yields rich dividends at Virudhunagar

Published: 24th November 2022

By Harini M
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Farmers, who adopted the High-Density Polyethylene-lined (HDPE) farm pond method of breeding fish, have reaped rich rewards in the district. The district fisheries department had begun to propagate this method of fish culture following grievances from farmers that the sandy soil texture prevalent in most parts of the district, was not suitable for retaining water content and hence fish farming could not be taken up. This type of breeding began for the first time in the district in February 2021 armed with subsidies from the State government.

Speaking to TNIE, Fisheries Assistant Director G Rajendran said an HDPE sheet is laid on the farm pond to overcome the sand texture drawback. “Officials will conduct an inspection at the pond site to confirm the presence of water resources near it, and subsequently bear 50% of the total cost in the form of subsidies. The total cost of setting up an HDPE pond would come to around Rs 1,54,000,” he said.

K Maharajan (56), a farmer from Vallampatti village in Vembakottai, who took up commercial breeding of fish using this novel method in April 2022 said he produces around 100 kg of fish once in two weeks. “This farming method has ensured me a steady source of income. I am earning a weekly profit of Rs 5,000,” he said.

Maharajan won the Best Farmer Award (Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiative), for his efforts in fish breeding, on the occasion of World Fisheries Day last Monday. “While any variety of fish could be cultivated using HDPE ponds, GIFT (Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia), a fish species that grows fast, could ensure good profits in a short period of time,” Rajendran said.

Around 10 lakh litres of water will be needed for a 1,000-square metre land. Since the fish are grown in a closed environment, no more than 1,500 should be grown in a 1,000 sqm pond. Only protein-rich food should be provided, while vegetables and fruits should be avoided as they settle down on the sheet. The Fisheries Department has later implemented this fishing technique in other districts, including Dindigul and Madurai.

