Revamped syllabus for arts, science colleges next year: TN Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

The new curriculum was being developed by Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education (TANSCHE).

Published: 24th November 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

K Ponmudy

Minister for Higher Education  K Ponmudy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the objective of making students more employable, arts and science colleges affiliated with state universities will implement a revised curriculum from the next academic year, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said on Wednesday.

Ponmudy made the announcement after conducting a review meeting with vice-chancellors of state universities. Discussions were held over the introduction and contents of the syllabus, financial condition of the varsities and other problems pertaining to functioning. Opinions from the V-Cs were sought in the matter.

The new curriculum was being developed by Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education (TANSCHE). “From next year, there will be a big change in the syllabus. To improve the employability of arts and science students, the curriculum will be revamped. Besides, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme will also be implemented to improve their skills, and encourage them to be job-providers,” he said. 

The minister stated that the TN government is making efforts to improve the financial condition of state universities. Expressing concern over the low enrolment rate in government colleges in subjects like maths and physics, the minister said he instructed colleges to introduce computer science to keep up with the changing demands of the students. With the aim to boost research in varsities,  `50 crore was allocated, he said.  

Responding to the court case over alleged malpractice in recruitment of lecturers at Pachayaippa’s College, Ponmudy said, “We will act according to the HC order. Action will be taken against officials involved. But we don’t want to politicise the issue,” he added.

