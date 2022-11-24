Sloth bear spreading panic in Nilgiris captured

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Manjoor Bazaar in the Nilgiris district heaved a sigh of relief after a sloth bear, which was creating ruckus in the area for over three months, was trapped by the Kundha forest range officials in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The animal used to consume oil and butter from grocery shops and bakeries, and damaged the kitchen of a noon meal centre in Government Primary school in Onnatti. Based on Assistant Conservator of Forest K Saravana Kumar’s instructions, Kundha forest range officer B Srinivasan set up a cage on November 16 and the animal was found trapped at 3 on Wednesday.

“The animal was released in Bankithabal forest inside Mukurthi national park, which has plenty of fruits,” Srinivasan said.

Forest guard injured

A forest guard injured his left leg when he, along with his team members, were engaged in tracking the Pandalur Makhna (PM2) on Wednesday. According to sources, Kaalan was engaged in tracing the elephant at Accord lower area in Kattimattam when he suffered the injury.

His colleagues took him to Gudalur GH, where first-aid was given and then he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) The team, however, did not find the animal on Wednesday.

COIMBATORE: Residents of Manjoor Bazaar in the Nilgiris district heaved a sigh of relief after a sloth bear, which was creating ruckus in the area for over three months, was trapped by the Kundha forest range officials in the wee hours of Wednesday. The animal used to consume oil and butter from grocery shops and bakeries, and damaged the kitchen of a noon meal centre in Government Primary school in Onnatti. Based on Assistant Conservator of Forest K Saravana Kumar’s instructions, Kundha forest range officer B Srinivasan set up a cage on November 16 and the animal was found trapped at 3 on Wednesday. “The animal was released in Bankithabal forest inside Mukurthi national park, which has plenty of fruits,” Srinivasan said. Forest guard injured A forest guard injured his left leg when he, along with his team members, were engaged in tracking the Pandalur Makhna (PM2) on Wednesday. According to sources, Kaalan was engaged in tracing the elephant at Accord lower area in Kattimattam when he suffered the injury. His colleagues took him to Gudalur GH, where first-aid was given and then he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) The team, however, did not find the animal on Wednesday.