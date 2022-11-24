Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: One-year-old admitted for mouth operation, undergoes surgery on penis

The baby was referred to GRH last year with a congenital foregut duplication cyst on the floor of his mouth that caused severe airway obstruction, said Dean Rathinavel.

Published: 24th November 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A 25-year-old daily wage labourer from Virudhunagar district on Wednesday accused the doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) of operating on his son's penis instead of his mouth in connection with a cyst formation. GRH Dean Dr A Rathinavel has however denied the allegation of medical negligence.

R Ajithkumar of Ameerpalayam in Sattur said his second son was admitted to GRH for follow-up treatment on November 21 and the doctors performed an operation on him the next day. "When he was shifted back to bed, we noticed that the operation was performed on his penis. When we raised this issue, the doctors failed to give us any proper response. We suspect that the doctors performed a procedure required for another baby patient on my son," Ajithkumar said. The family has also lodged a complaint at the GRH police station.

The baby was referred to GRH last year with a congenital foregut duplication cyst on the floor of his mouth that caused severe airway obstruction, said Dean Rathinavel. "A surgery was performed on the boy on November 2 last year and he was sent home. Later, the boy developed adhesion of the tongue to the floor of his mouth. After an assessment, the child was posted electively for surgery.

However, during the surgery on Tuesday, the child was found to have a distended bladder. Hence, the doctors planned for catheterization upon which the patient was found to have tight phimosis. So, they proceeded with circumcision and tongue adhesion release at the same time, to avoid another round of anaesthesia. The child is doing well after the surgery. He is eating food, and passing urine normally," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surgery
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp