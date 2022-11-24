Tamil Nadu: School packs over 130 girls in bus, 10 faint

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ten students from a government-aided school fainted due to suffocation while travelling in their school bus on Wednesday. Reportedly, staff of Nallamani Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary at Thirupalai packed over 130 students in a single bus for drop at various locations in Kalanthiri, Poigaraipatti and Mangulam areas.

Upon seeing RTO personnel conducting a vehicle check on the way, the bus driver panicked and parked the severely-overcrowded vehicle on a narrow street. Since the vehicle was parked in that narrow space for over 30 minutes, students in the bus began to gasp for air and 10 girls fainted.

They were rushed to the GH at Kallanthiri and six girls were sent home after just first aid. The remaining four were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. GRH Dean Dr Rathinavel said the condition of the four girls is stable now. Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga said she will conduct an inquiry into the issue.

MADURAI: Ten students from a government-aided school fainted due to suffocation while travelling in their school bus on Wednesday. Reportedly, staff of Nallamani Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary at Thirupalai packed over 130 students in a single bus for drop at various locations in Kalanthiri, Poigaraipatti and Mangulam areas. Upon seeing RTO personnel conducting a vehicle check on the way, the bus driver panicked and parked the severely-overcrowded vehicle on a narrow street. Since the vehicle was parked in that narrow space for over 30 minutes, students in the bus began to gasp for air and 10 girls fainted. They were rushed to the GH at Kallanthiri and six girls were sent home after just first aid. The remaining four were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. GRH Dean Dr Rathinavel said the condition of the four girls is stable now. Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga said she will conduct an inquiry into the issue.