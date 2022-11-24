Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: School packs over 130 girls in bus, 10 faint

Upon seeing RTO personnel conducting a vehicle check on the way, the bus driver panicked and parked the severely-overcrowded vehicle on a narrow street.

Published: 24th November 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

School bus

School bus for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:   Ten students from a government-aided school fainted due to suffocation while travelling in their school bus on Wednesday. Reportedly, staff of Nallamani Yadhava Girls Higher Secondary at Thirupalai packed over 130 students in a single bus for drop at various locations in Kalanthiri, Poigaraipatti and Mangulam areas.

Upon seeing RTO personnel conducting a vehicle check on the way, the bus driver panicked and parked the severely-overcrowded vehicle on a narrow street. Since the vehicle was parked in that narrow space for over 30 minutes, students in the bus began to gasp for air and 10 girls fainted.

They were rushed to the GH at Kallanthiri and six girls were sent home after just first aid. The remaining four were shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. GRH Dean Dr Rathinavel said the condition of the four girls is stable now. Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga said she will conduct an inquiry into the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Bus
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp