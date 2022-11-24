Those who cross Lakshman Rekha will be weeded out: TN BJP president Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defending the suspension of actor Gayathri Raghuram and the inquiry into the telephonic conversation of party functionaries Daisy Saran and Surya Siva, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said, “This is only a beginning. This drastic action against those who crossed the Lakshman Rekha of party discipline will continue. Whoever is the errant person, I won’t spare them.”

Answering queries from reporters here, Annamalai said, “This is only the beginning. Weeding in the state unit of the BJP will be done for certain. If it is not, the party cannot move to the next stage. Just wait for 10 days, and you will know about the action taken.”

Annamalai said the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Kanagasabapathy is meeting at Tirupur on Thursday. Both Surya Siva and Daisy Saran have been summoned. After an inquiry, the committee would give a report to the party. Even if both of them claim that it was a private conversation, discipline is very important for the party.”

“In a bus, many people would board and a few may get down. It is inevitable. Without this process, the party cannot grow. Only if some people get down can new people board the bus,” Annamalai said, responding to a question.

On the alliance with the AIADMK, he said the alliance continued now but didn’t know what would happen for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I may, in my personal capacity, suggest to the BJP’s national leadership that the party should contest in a certain number of seats since the BJP has grown in Tamil Nadu and it has its own vote share. But only the top leaders would decide about the alliance and other issues.”

