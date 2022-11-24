Home States Tamil Nadu

Those who cross Lakshman Rekha will be weeded out: TN BJP president Annamalai

Annamalai said the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Kanagasabapathy is meeting at Tirupur on Thursday.

Published: 24th November 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Defending the suspension of actor Gayathri Raghuram and the inquiry into the telephonic conversation of party functionaries Daisy Saran and Surya Siva, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said, “This is only a beginning. This drastic action against those who crossed the Lakshman Rekha of party discipline will continue. Whoever is the errant person, I won’t spare them.”

Answering queries from reporters here, Annamalai said, “This is only the beginning. Weeding in the state unit of the BJP will be done for certain. If it is not, the party cannot move to the next stage. Just wait for 10 days, and you will know about the action taken.”

Annamalai said the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Kanagasabapathy is meeting at Tirupur on Thursday. Both Surya Siva and Daisy Saran have been summoned. After an inquiry, the committee would give a report to the party. Even if both of them claim that it was a private conversation, discipline is very important for the party.”

“In a bus, many people would board and a few may get down. It is inevitable. Without this process, the party cannot grow. Only if some people get down can new people board the bus,” Annamalai said, responding to a question. 

On the alliance with the AIADMK, he said the alliance continued now but didn’t know what would happen for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I may, in my personal capacity, suggest to the BJP’s national leadership that the party should contest in a certain number of seats since the BJP has grown in Tamil Nadu and it has its own vote share. But only the top leaders would decide about the alliance and other issues.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai Gayathri Raghuram Daisy Saran Surya Siva
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp