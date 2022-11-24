TN govt notifies Tamil Nadu police reforms rules, 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TN home department on Wednesday notified the Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Rules, 2022, based on the Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Act, 2013. As per these rules, several police committees would be formed. A State Security Commission will be formed and it will meet at least once a year. A Police Establishment Board will also be formed and it will meet at least once every in three months.



A State Police Establishment Committee will be formed with ADGP (Administration), ADGP (L&O) and ADGP (Intelligence) as its members. Apart from the State committee, zonal police establishment committees will be formed with the zonal IG, range DIG and commissioners of police as members. A zonal committee for armed police will also be formed with ADGP (Armed Police) and IGP/DIG (Armed Police) as members. And, there will be a zonal committee for every special unit with the head of the special unit, IGP/DIG in the special unit, SPs in the special unit (not more than two) as members.



There will also be Range Police Establishment Committees with range DIG and DSPs. Also, there will be range committees for the armed police. There will be a Chennai City Police Establishment Committee with all additional commissioners of police in Chennai and the JC of the Intelligence section as members. There will be sub-committees to recommend transfers within the Armed Reserve, Control Room, Intelligence Section and City Crime Branch.



Apart from this, there will be Zonal Police Establishment Committees For Chennai, with the JC as its chairperson and convenor and DCs of the zone as members. Also, there will be a zonal committee for each traffic zone in Chennai city.



There will be District Police Establishment Committees For Chennai in each police district. The DC will be the chairperson and convenor while the AC will be the member. This committee will meet every three months. As for cities other than Chennai, there will be a City Police Establishment Committee with the Police commissioner and all DCs as its members. The commissioner will be the chairperson.



In the case of districts, there will be District Police Establishment Committees. The members of the committee will be the district SP, ADSP (Headquarters) and the senior Sub-divisional officer. There will be a district committee for armed police battalions with the commandant, deputy commandant and senior assistant commandant as members.



There will be a Police Complaints Division. As per the rules, the Crime Branch CID Wing in the Police Department shall function as the Police Complaints Division under the administrative control of the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, under the overall control of the Director-General of Police.

